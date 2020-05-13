Sending hope through a game of catch

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - There is nothing Chris Stout and his sons Cameron and Elliot would rather do than play baseball. This year, though, baseball season never started for the Stouts.

So now the Stout squad is playing the game they adore before an unlikely but appreciative home croud.

"We needed to practice anyway, all the practices are cancelled and delayed right now so I decided we should play baseball," Chris said. "Rather than play in our backyard where no one can see us, I'm sure there's some people who would appreciate seeing us play baseball so let's go and play in front of a nursing home."

Each day, the Stouts play catch before the watchful eye of residents at Edenbrook Rochester, just a few blocks from their home.

They put on a show simulating real game action, giving fans old enough to remember when baseball really was America's pastime a taste of the beloved game.

Elliot and Cameron play for the Rochester Heat and Elliot is a batboy for the Honkers. The younger Stout is energized by the senior fan base.

"Iit's nice because they're having fun and they don't get to get outside so it's better to see someone do it for them," Elliot said.

Nursing homes have been some of the hardest hit by Covid-19. But during the pandemic, the Stout family is giving residents something to look forward to each day.

"The residents absolutely love it, they look forward to it," Edenbrook Administrator Maggie Holm-Wachholz said. "hey've become a part of our family here, we look forward to seeing them every day."

And putting smiles on the faces of fans eliminates any pandemic darkness, making the players whole and happy.

"It feels good to know that maybe we're something they look forward to from people's days," Chris said. "Knowing that this could be the highlight of somebody's day, it makes it easier to get up and go even on days where you're tired."

Each day ends with a wave to residents, a see you later until these boys of summer play ball again tomorrow.

"It's another form of smile that we get to share alongside them," Holm-Wachholz said.

Chris said they will continue to play baseball at the nursing home during the pandemic as long as the weather holds up.