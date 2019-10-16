Senator Smith talks farming struggles

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Harvest is finally in full-swing for farmers after a late planting season, and damp summer, caused concerns for many. Those aren't the only growing problems the backbone of America is facing.

KIMT News 3 caught up with U.S. Senator Tina Smith to talk about the struggles farmers face.

"It's just like the perfect storm of nothing going right. Bad weather, trade disputes, issues with ethanol, low prices. It has been a lot for farmers and and farm families to withstand this last year," said Senator Smith.

Thursday the Senate Agriculture Committee will meet with the USDA to talk about how the impelentation of the Farm Bill is going.

Senator Smith told KIMT News 3 she will be focused on protection plans to help dairy producers and cash crop farmers weather the ups and downs in the market.