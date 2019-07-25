Sen. Tina Smith's new bills on pensions, energy efficiency, and housing

KIMT NEWS 3- Sen. Tina Smith is introducing bills focused on pensions, energy efficiency, and housing on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Energy Efficiency Resource Standard Bill would create a Federal Energy Efficiency Resource Standard for retail electricity and natural gas suppliers and require a certain percentage of energy savings each year.

The goal of the bill is to help cut utility bill costs, help create jobs, and limit carbon going into our atmosphere. Sen. Smith says it's a great investment. "Every dollar that we invest in energy efficiency pays out 4 dollars down the road in cost avoided and benefits so it's a good investment"

The Tribal Eligibility for Continuum of Care Program would make it so tribal governments and tribal housing authorities are eligible to serve as a planning body themselves and administer grants within their areas.

The Butch Lewis Act would help protect the pensions of retirees in Minnesota and across the country.

The Senator will be introducing these bills on Wednesday and Thursday.