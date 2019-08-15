Clear

Senator Tina Smith team tours Minnesota to discuss housing shortage

They're looking to talk to residents about concerns for housing

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 12:50 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Members of US Senator Tina Smith's Staff are in Rochester. They’re talking about the impact the housing shortage has on the city.

Affordable housing remains a big discussion nationwide. In the Med-City, there’s constant growth.
All across the area new homes are being built, but many people still find it difficult to afford a home.
US Senator Tina Smith is sending out members to see what the federal government can do to help ease the financial burden on home buyers. Steve Borchart is the director of Coalition for Rochester Area Housing and says to create a sustainable community, owning a home should be accessible to everyone.

“If we load all those costs on the new development we're making it more difficult to make that development accessible to people at lower incomes,”
He said.
They plan to continue to talk to communities across the state until October. Then they'll bring the notes back to the senator for her to advocate in Washington DC.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Scattered showers on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Senator Tina Smith team tours Minnesota

Image

CTK: Albert Lea Tigers

Image

Chris' PM weather forecast

Image

CTK: Austin Packers

Image

Addressing illegal drugs in Fillmore County

Image

CTK: Spring Grove

Image

Addressing the dangers of vaping

Image

Suspicious fire in Austin

Image

Stepping up DWI enforcement

Image

map example

Community Events