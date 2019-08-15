Senator Tina Smith team tours Minnesota to discuss housing shortage

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Members of US Senator Tina Smith's Staff are in Rochester. They’re talking about the impact the housing shortage has on the city.

Affordable housing remains a big discussion nationwide. In the Med-City, there’s constant growth.

All across the area new homes are being built, but many people still find it difficult to afford a home.

US Senator Tina Smith is sending out members to see what the federal government can do to help ease the financial burden on home buyers. Steve Borchart is the director of Coalition for Rochester Area Housing and says to create a sustainable community, owning a home should be accessible to everyone.

“If we load all those costs on the new development we're making it more difficult to make that development accessible to people at lower incomes,”

He said.

They plan to continue to talk to communities across the state until October. Then they'll bring the notes back to the senator for her to advocate in Washington DC.