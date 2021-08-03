Senator Nelson honored by Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. – The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (GGMC) has honored State Senator Carla Nelson.

The Rochester Republican received the group's “Legislator of Distinction Award” at its recent summer conference.

“We are fortunate to have a strong champion for Greater Minnesota as chair of the Senate Taxes Committee,” says Greg Zylka, mayor of Little Falls and president of the CGMC. “Senator Nelson always kept Minnesota’s families and communities in mind as she developed tax policies and priorities this session. The final tax bill signed into law this summer reflects her hard work and dedication.”

GGMC credits Nelson with being instrumental in crafting and negotiating the passage of a tax bill that features a number of key priorities for Greater Minnesota cities, including a housing tax credit, child care property tax credit, and local option sales taxes to help several cities pay for specific projects. The group says Nelson was also the key proponent of a provision in the tax bill that prevents any city from experiencing a reduction in Local Government Aid in 2022, even if the current formula would have otherwise called for a loss of aid.