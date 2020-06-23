Senator Klobuchar urges parents to make sure children are up to date on vaccines

KIMT News 3 - Over the last few months, our focus has been on the Coronavirus Pandemic. But as we've taken steps to protect ourselves and our families from COVID-19, the risk is growing for other preventable diseases. That's because many people haven't been keeping up with their children's vaccinations.

State health officials say that in Minnesota, there's been a 70% drop in measles vaccine doses given compared with just one year ago. Many people have been concerned about going to a hospital or clinic for routine medical care because of fear of being exposed to COVID-19. But US Senator Amy Klobuchar is urging you to make sure your kids are up to date on their vaccines.

"You do not want to be the one where your family gets measles in the fall or the spring. You don't want to be the one where you could've prevented the flu but you didn't get the flu shot and you're in the hospital with the flu when we already have so many people in the hospital with COVID," said Klobuchar.

Klobuchar has sent a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services calling on the federal government to address the decline of immunizations in Minnesota during the pandemic.

To find out if your child is up to date on their vaccines, click here: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/schedules/index.html