Senator Joni Ernst holds town hall in Forest City

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Senator Ernst fielded a variety of questions from the crowd for about an hour. Topics varied from health care, to education, and even divorce and the impact it has on society.

She also fielded a very important question about ethanol producers and the impact that the EPA's Small Refinery Exemptions are having on them.

During the town hall, Kelly Hansen, the general manager of POET Biorefining asked Senator Ernst about this very issue. Ernst responded by saying she is working with President Trump on the issue and they have come to some compromises. She also said she was disappointed that the Small Refinery Exemptions are not going away.

In a press conference after the town hall, Ernst gave her thoughts on the economy and whether or not the country was heading to a recession. She thought the economy was going strong, with lots of growth in the manufacturing sector, and that the labor shortage is another indicator of that strength.