Senator Grassley visits with constituents in Hampton

HAMPTON, Iowa - It was a packed room at the Franklin County Courthouse Tuesday morning as constituents gathered to speak with and hear from Senator Chuck Grassley, talking budget balancing, health care, the expansion of legalizing medical marijuana, and trade issues.

John Perkins and Cindy Dirksen feel passionate about one of the topics brought up during the forum - gun control.

"If there's a crime committed with a gun, and it's a criminal, they should be charged as such, but as a legal gun owner, you shouldn't have to go through all this stuff to own a firearm," Perkins said.

But the big story is President Trump's declaration of a national emergency in order to get necessary funding for a Southern border wall. Perkins and Dirksen say it's necessary, and they support the President.

"He's had to fight his party, he's had to fight the other party. It's hard to get actual results when you're fighting the people that should be thinking the same way you are," Dirksen said.

The Senator has concerns about the declaration, and expects a slow-moving battle on it in the courts.

"What he declared a national emergency on... I think you'll get a final hearing before the courts, assuming it goes to the Supreme Court, probably in a year and a half."

Catherine Crooks opposes the President's actions.

"I'd like to see common sense immigration reform, a way to deal with immigrants that are already here, have been living here for many years, contributing to society for many years, as well as a path for those who want to become citizens."

She appreciates the time the Senator took to visit with constituents.

"We don't get Senator Grassley in town very often for a public event, so it was good to have him in Franklin County, let people come out, ask their questions, let them know what's on their minds, and how they're feeling about the current state of things.

So far, 16 states have filed suit against the President for his declaration.