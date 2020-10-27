Senator Grassley speaks out on confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett

MASON CITY, Iowa - Not less than a day after voting to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley visits Mason City.

The senator, along with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue were in the River City, stumping for 4th congressional district candidate Randy Feenstra.

Senator Grassley spoke to the crowd about the confirmation and the state of the Supreme Court, saying Democrats will attempt to pack the Supreme Court if Biden wins in less than a week.

"There are checks and balances of government and the judicial branch is supposed to be a check on the legislative branch and not take the same role," said Senator Grassley.

Senator Grassley believes Barrett will stick to a strict interpretation of the constitution and not legislate from the bench.