Senator Ernst in Mason City on Friday afternoon

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is seeing first hand the impacts of homelessness on our communties.

The Senator was in Mason City on Friday afternoon, touring the Northern Lights Alliance Shelter. While there, she talked with residents and staff about issues regarding homelessness. She also spoke about the need for more help for homeless veterans, through mental health resources and medical care.

Ernst Says she's been busy on Capitol Hill making sure those needs are met.

"We do have a measure that would provide flexibility for the grants for veterans homelessness through the Veterans Administration so there's a number of ways that we are supporting our veterans," said Senator Ernst.

Her stop in Mason City is part of her effort to visit all 99 counties in the Hawkeye state.