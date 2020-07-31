Senator Ernst hears concerns of local businesses

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Iowa Senator Joni Ernst visited Clear Lake this afternoon to meet with local business leaders.

During the round table discussion at Dean Snyder Construction, business owners voiced their opinions on the government's coronavirus response.

Some said the Paycheck Protection Program was a good idea and allowed them to keep their employees on the payroll during the shutdowns.

Senator Ernst said she would like to see more help for business owners who are still dealing with the pandemic.

"We are trying to extend some protections, so we are working heavily on that. Unfortunatly yesterday the Democrats twice blocked our opportunity for an additional week of expanded unemployment insurance benefits," said Senator Ernst.

Today's stop was part of Senator Ernst's effort to visit all of Iowa's 99 counties.