Senator Dave Senjem receives clean energy award

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Senator Dave Senjem received the Clean Energy Legislative Champion Award on Tuesday.

One local business is grateful.

Recently, Senator Senjem created the Clean Energy First bill.

This bill means energy efficiency and carbon-free resources take priority for the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

Senator Senjem has been working tirelessly to get Minnesota closer to clean, affordable, and reliable energy.

Werner Electric benefits from the Senator's efforts.

"For us, having a strong leader, ally, partner for clean energy in Senator Senjem has helped us grow our business and the businesses of our local partners," says Brian Bakalyar, Energy Supervisor at Werner Electric.

Bakalyar says they have expanded their clean energy team to eight to ten people.

Clean Energy Economy Minnesota has created about 62,000 jobs in Minnesota, Bakalyar adds.