Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks with KIMT ahead of Inauguration Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar is speaking with KIMT News 3 ahead President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration tomorrow.

Senator Klobuchar is a member of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, a board of legislative leaders tasked with planning the inauguration. The senator says tomorrow will be an important day for our democracy, particularly in the aftermath of the storming of the Capitol on January 6th.

"It's a time where we can reflect on the fact that we're going to be on the very platform that still has the spray paint on the bottom of the columns that that angry mob did when they got to that platform," Klobuchar told KIMT News 3. "You're going to see that glass has now been replaced, but things are not quite the same, but at the same time our democracy lives on."

The Minnesota senator adds leaders from both parties will be at the inaugural ceremony tomorrow standing behind Joe Biden, presenting an opportunity to reflect on the strength of our union, as well as the understanding that we cannot take democracy for granted.

When asked if she's had any conversations with her republican colleagues about working to unify the country, Senator Klobuchar responded "of course," and that lawmakers need to find more ways of working together.

"When I see moms and dads at home juggling their kids on their knees and their laptop on their desk, and telling a first grader, teaching them how to mute on a computer just to go to school, I think it's time that the congress learns how to juggle things too. We have a lot on our plate and we have to get it all done," Klobuchar said.

Senator Klobuchar will deliver remarks at the inauguration ceremony tomorrow morning at 10:15 a.m. CT.