Senator Amy Klobuchar campaigning in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - Minnesota Senator and Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar has been making several campaign stops in North Iowa over the past week.

Sen. Klobuchar has visited Garner, Forest City, Mason City and Northwood throughout the week. While in Mason City, she stopped by the Mason City studios to talk about her run for the presidency.

She talked about her continued fight for farmers and the ag industry.

"My first committee I asked to be on was the agriculture committee and I'm really proud of the work we've done passing three farm bills and I think bringing that kind of experience to the white house will make a big difference especially with some of the challenges we're seeing in rural America right now," said Senator Klobuchar.

Her biggest issue with the Trump administration is over what she calls the 'trade wars.'

When asked if she would support the U.S. Mexico Canada Trade agreement, she said, "We need to look at the details of that trade agreement. I personally think that trade agreements should be fair. I voted for some, I haven't voted for all of them. I'm looking forward to seeing whatever they negotiate. There were some issues with the original agreement when it came to labor standards and things with the pharmaceutical provisions."