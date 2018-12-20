Senate ethics committee dismisses complaint against Boulton

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A legislative panel has dismissed an ethics complaint against Sen. Nate Boulton that alleged he inappropriately touched a woman at a bar a year before he was elected.
The Iowa Senate Committee on Ethics says its jurisdiction is limited to legislators' actions while in office.
The panel's three Democrats and three Republicans voted to dismiss the complaint for lack of jurisdiction.
Boulton was elected on Nov. 8, 2016, and took office in January 2017.
Last week, Boulton challenged the truthfulness of Des Moines attorney Sharon Wegner's complaint that he repeatedly placed his hand on her buttocks at two bars during an evening in November 2015.
He retained his Senate seat but quit the race for the Democratic nomination for governor because of the allegations.
Sen. Joe Bolkcom, a Democrat on the committee, says Boulton should reconsider his decision to stay in the Senate.
Boulton currently has no committee assignments for the session beginning in January.
