Senate debates passing $1.9 billion infrastructure bonding bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Senate is considering passage of a $1.9 billion public works infrastructure package.

The House of Representatives approved the legislation Wednesday night following more than 6 months of deliberation.

Mayor Kim Norton says the passage is a big step and it means Rochester is closer to seeing improvements locally; those include the Rochester International Airport and three park projects.

RST has been waiting years for funding to improve runway safety. If passed the bill would result in nearly $80 million in total to make the necessary reconstruction repairs.

There would also be improvements to Cascade Lake Park, Silver Lake Dam Modification and Improvements, as well as the Willow Creek/Gamehaven Regional Trail Connection Project.

Despite the election just a few weeks away Norton says this should be a bipartisan effort that will benefit the state as a whole by creating thousands of jobs.

Norton said, “It's of statewide importance just in its contents but it's also important because there are jobs. Those jobs are going to be more important than ever coming out of the recession so I'm optimistic that by the end of the day we'll have a Senate vote and we'll have this signed by the governor.”

The House approved the bill late last night with a final vote of 100 to 34. The Senate is expected to make a decision on Thursday.