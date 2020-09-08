Senate could vote on coronavirus relief bill later this week

KIMT NEWS 3 - Will they or won't they? Lawmakers in Washington D.C. can't seem to reach an agreement on another round of coronavirus relief.

Senate Republicans are taking their $500 billion bill to the floor for a vote later this week.

House Democrats issued a statement calling the bill emaciated and saying it is only intended to help vulnerable Republican Senators mantain the appearance they're not held hostage by the extreme right wing that doesn't want to spend a nickle to help people.

The House passed a much more sweeping measure.

Political analyst Rayce Hardy thinks Congress will get something done with the election so close.

"My guess is we're going to end up somewhere over a trillion. I think something is going to be done. It's not going to be what both sides want, but this country started with a compromise," said Hardy.

The Senate bill would also provide $300 per week in unemployment benefits, liability protection for small businesses, and a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program.