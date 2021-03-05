Senate continues 'vote-a-rama' for $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There could be a decision on President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package by this weekend.

The Senate has been continuing to drag on a ‘vote-a-rama’ which essentially refers to senators’ ability to propose amendments to the bill.

Currently the relief package has Democratic support but Republicans say it’s too large.

Political analyst Rayce Hardy says Friday has been a chance for Republicans to shape the bill.

The Senate has already agreed to last-minute changes to keep federal unemployment benefits at the current $300 a week level instead of raising them to $400 a week.

As for direct payments individuals making up to $75,000 a year are currently set to receive the full $1,400 stimulus checks.

Hardy says he’s hopeful a comprise on the bill will be made by this weekend.

“I would expect it's going to be tomorrow or even Sunday before we get through all of this. My hope is that it's tonight or at the latest tomorrow but it could go on the entire weekend,” said Hardy.

Hardy does say the bill will likely pass with few, if any, Republican votes.

He added, “If the Democrats want the $1,400 checks they're going to have to make sure that every single Democrat votes for that because I doubt they're going to get a Republican to vote for that. “

Senator Bernie Sanders attempted to restore a $15 minimum wage provision to the bill but Republicans unanimously voted against it.

The bill also includes funding for school reopenings, vaccine distribution and aid for state and local governments.