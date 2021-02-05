Clear
Senate OKs fast-track of COVID aid, Harris casts tie-breaker

Vice President Kamala Harris. AP photo.

The Senate has approved a budget bill that's a key step toward fast-track passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without support from Republicans.

Posted: Feb 5, 2021 7:12 AM
Updated: Feb 5, 2021 9:31 AM
Posted By: By JOSH BOAK Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate early Friday approved a measure that would let Democrats muscle President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan through the chamber without Republican support. Vice President Kamala Harris was in the chair to cast the tie-breaking vote, her first.

Democrats in the chamber applauded after Harris announced the 51-50 vote at around 5:30 a.m. The action came after a grueling all-night session, where senators voted on amendments that could define the contours of the eventual COVID-19 aid bill.

The budget now returns to the House, where it will likely be approved again Friday to reflect the changes made by the Senate. Final passage will unlock the next phase in drafting of the virus relief bill, with the work divided among several congressional committees.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer D-N.Y., called passage of the resolution the “first big step to putting our country back on the road to recovery.”

By moving on a fast track, the goal for Democrats is to have COVID relief approved by March, when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires. It’s an aggressive timeline that will test the ability of the new administration and Congress to deliver. This means clearing the measure through the House quickly so that it can return to the Senate.

“Next week, we will be writing the legislation to create a path to final passage for the Biden American Rescue Plan, so that we can finish our work before the end of February,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a Friday letter to colleagues.

The push for stimulus comes amid new signs of a weakening U.S. economy. Employers added just 49,000 jobs in January, after cutting 227,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department said Friday. Restaurants, retailers, manufacturers and even the health care sector shed workers last month, with state and local governments also letting go of non-school employees.

The unemployment rate fell to 6.3% from 6.7%, but there was a decline in the number of people who were either working or looking for a job in a sign that some people are dropping out of the labor force. The U.S. economy is 9.9 million jobs shy of its pre-pandemic level.

Biden, who has been meeting with lawmakers in recent days to discuss the package, will talk Friday at the White House with the House committee chairs who will be assembling the bill under the budget process known as “reconciliation.”

Biden also plans to make remarks Friday on the economy as he keeps up the pressure on Congress to “act big” on his relief package.

With a rising virus death toll and strained economy, the president's goal is to have COVID-19 relief approved by March, when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid measures expire. Money for vaccine distributions, direct payments to households, school reopenings and business aid are at stake.

The Senate passed an amendment 99-1 that would prevent the $1,400 in direct checks in Biden's proposal from going to “upper-income taxpayers.” But the measure, led by Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, is ultimately symbolic and nonbinding and does not specify at what level a person qualifies as upper income.

The marathon Senate session brought test votes on several Democratic priorities, including a $15 minimum wage. The Senate by voice vote adopted an amendment from Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, opposed to raising the wage during the pandemic. Ernst said a wage hike at this time would be “devastating” for small businesses.

None of the amendments to the budget are binding on Democrats as they draft their COVID plan, but passage of a wage increase could prove difficult. Even if a $15 wage can get past procedural challenges in the final bill, passage will require the support from every Democrat in the 50-50 Senate, which could be a tall order.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a vocal proponent of the wage increase, vowed to press ahead. “We need to end the crisis of starvation wages,” he said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 465176

Reported Deaths: 6319
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin965701541
Ramsey41485773
Dakota34435369
Anoka32006375
Washington21083243
Stearns18321195
St. Louis14282256
Scott12552103
Wright12039109
Olmsted1122379
Sherburne843770
Carver721239
Clay669084
Rice645282
Kandiyohi566473
Blue Earth559234
Crow Wing498179
Chisago470841
Otter Tail468569
Benton432088
Winona404148
Mower386829
Douglas382966
Nobles377847
Goodhue370064
Polk334562
McLeod331848
Beltrami323148
Morrison316945
Lyon308841
Isanti294544
Becker293340
Itasca292945
Carlton291643
Steele288510
Pine274016
Freeborn265324
Todd235730
Nicollet235540
Brown225635
Le Sueur221117
Mille Lacs219645
Cass212724
Meeker203033
Waseca197616
Wabasha18073
Martin175926
Roseau166817
Hubbard155539
Houston148714
Dodge14474
Redwood143627
Renville141140
Chippewa133933
Fillmore13168
Cottonwood130919
Wadena122619
Aitkin114233
Rock113912
Faribault113816
Sibley11207
Watonwan10878
Kanabec103218
Pennington102316
Pipestone98824
Yellow Medicine95917
Murray9308
Jackson89110
Swift86418
Pope7595
Stevens7138
Marshall70915
Clearwater69314
Lake68016
Lac qui Parle66716
Wilkin64510
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4743
Grant4558
Norman4298
Mahnomen4237
Unassigned41268
Kittson38721
Red Lake3234
Traverse2914
Lake of the Woods2071
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 321475

Reported Deaths: 4975
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk48748509
Linn18790299
Scott16444186
Black Hawk14499264
Woodbury13345201
Johnson1261465
Dubuque11935181
Dallas951284
Pottawattamie9439130
Story912541
Cerro Gordo485676
Warren483962
Webster479381
Clinton476876
Sioux465664
Marshall445168
Des Moines407453
Muscatine403784
Buena Vista402135
Wapello3639101
Plymouth358474
Jasper343863
Lee340443
Marion323460
Jones280253
Henry272733
Carroll260345
Bremer256352
Crawford241132
Boone230725
Washington230140
Benton221251
Mahaska206640
Jackson201837
Tama195663
Dickinson192737
Kossuth189251
Delaware180937
Clay177224
Fayette171226
Wright169428
Winneshiek168625
Buchanan168325
Hamilton166636
Harrison162767
Hardin161833
Cedar160520
Clayton156551
Butler155029
Page153617
Floyd144338
Poweshiek142827
Mills141820
Cherokee141234
Lyon140337
Hancock134925
Allamakee134338
Madison133113
Iowa133023
Grundy125530
Calhoun12549
Winnebago125330
Jefferson124731
Cass120046
Louisa118739
Mitchell118239
Appanoose115645
Union115629
Chickasaw115412
Sac114717
Emmet111937
Shelby111030
Humboldt109821
Unassigned10830
Franklin107019
Guthrie106427
Palo Alto95116
Montgomery93232
Howard92620
Keokuk88028
Clarke87615
Monroe84726
Pocahontas79717
Ida79331
Monona73421
Davis72623
Adair71824
Greene7118
Lucas68416
Osceola65512
Worth6314
Taylor62311
Fremont5378
Decatur5266
Van Buren52416
Ringgold48015
Audubon4419
Wayne42721
Adams3113
