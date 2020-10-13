Clear

Senate GOP to try again to overcome Democratic filibuster of COVID relief

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., meets with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, POOL)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., meets with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, POOL)

“Democrats have spent months blocking policies they do not even oppose.' Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 5:34 PM
Updated: Oct 13, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he's scheduling a procedural vote on a GOP COVID-19 relief bill next week, saying aid to hard-hit businesses shouldn't be held up by gridlock involving other aid proposals.

The Kentucky Republican says the first item of Senate business when the chamber returns next Monday will be a procedural vote on a scaled-back aid bill. Democrats filibustered a GOP-drafted aid bill last month and recent talks on a larger deal between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., fell apart this past weekend, probably for good.

“Democrats have spent months blocking policies they do not even oppose. They say anything short of their multi-trillion-dollar wish list, jammed with non-COVID-related demands, is ‘piecemeal' and not worth doing," McConnell said in a statement. “And she has worked hard to ensure that nothing is what American families get."

McConnell's move appears unlikely to work. The COVID relief debate appears to have gone back to a phase in which the participants have largely given up and are devoting time and effort to political positioning ahead of the election rather than negotiations and compromise.

President Donald Trump continues to agitate for “stimulus," saying that Capitol Hill Republicans should “go big" rather than the limited approach they've been advocating.

Opinion polls show that additional coronavirus relief is a higher priority for most voters than quickly approving Trump's nomination of Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. While many Republicans take a skeptical view of the need for more virus relief like special unemployment benefits or direct payments to most taxpayers, some GOP senators in difficult re-election races are eager for more aid.

Under Senate rules, McConnell can call for a re-vote on the September legislation, which was filibustered by Democrats as insufficient. It also doesn't satisfy Trump, in part because it did not provide for another round of $1,200 direct payments that would go out under his name.

McConnell could also modify the earlier GOP bill.

For her part, Pelosi issued a statement again criticizing Trump for caring chiefly about the direct payments.

“A fly on the wall or wherever else it might land in the Oval Office tells me that the President only wants his name on a check to go out before Election Day and for the market to go up," Pelosi said in a letter to her colleagues.

She defended her hardline position on a Tuesday conference call with fellow Democrats, claiming Democrats have more leverage than ever. But the risk of emerging empty-handed until next year appears very real.

To recap, talks on the latest potential round of COVID relief began in July, collapsed in August, and were revived last month. Last week alone saw Trump cause the talks to collapse on Tuesday, only to revive them heading into the weekend. They then cratered again on Saturday after Trump's latest $1.8 trillion proposal took heavy fire from both Democrats and Trump's GOP allies.

Republicans are back to offering smaller, targeted aid that would permit endangered party members to again go on record in favor of aid, even if it's a nonstarter with Democrats and opposed by Trump.

“What I hear from Sen. McConnell is once again take a little piece and be satisfied. What I hear from the president just the opposite," said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. “Can the two of them sit down and agree? Wouldn’t that be a breakthrough?”

Some Democrats are convinced that Joe Biden is poised to reclaim the White House and have been pressuring Pelosi to strike a less ambitious deal that would deliver aid now rather than letting the economy to continue to struggle without help until next year. Pelosi's response was to gather statements from a host of committee chairmen criticizing the administration's latest offer.

“If Congress doesn’t act, the next president will inherit a real mess," said Harvard economist Jason Furman, a former top adviser to President Barack Obama. “If the Mnuchin offer could be passed by the Senate — which is a huge “if" — that would be a lot better than waiting to get even more in January."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 113439

Reported Deaths: 2197
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin30456954
Ramsey12423335
Dakota8576132
Anoka7372144
Stearns472529
Washington466062
Scott294634
Olmsted284828
St. Louis222655
Wright206310
Nobles205716
Blue Earth18767
Clay175642
Carver15947
Rice14928
Mower14297
Sherburne136516
Kandiyohi13314
Winona107518
Waseca8779
Lyon8385
Crow Wing74320
Benton7044
Chisago7022
Steele6572
Beltrami6476
Nicollet62817
Otter Tail6026
Todd5972
Freeborn5904
Itasca56916
Watonwan5504
Martin54814
Le Sueur5465
McLeod5383
Douglas5223
Goodhue45911
Pine4570
Morrison4403
Isanti4231
Polk4054
Becker3972
Carlton3431
Dodge3380
Chippewa3142
Pipestone30615
Wabasha2730
Meeker2723
Brown2673
Cass2574
Mille Lacs2573
Cottonwood2490
Rock2451
Yellow Medicine2444
Sibley2243
Murray2183
Redwood2148
Hubbard2131
Unassigned21053
Renville20810
Fillmore2030
Faribault1790
Swift1731
Jackson1721
Houston1631
Kanabec1609
Roseau1580
Lincoln1470
Stevens1461
Pennington1451
Koochiching1444
Wadena1260
Pope1240
Aitkin1191
Big Stone1100
Lac qui Parle1052
Wilkin1023
Lake850
Norman840
Grant804
Mahnomen761
Marshall701
Clearwater520
Red Lake471
Traverse440
Lake of the Woods371
Kittson170
Cook100

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 99929

Reported Deaths: 1472
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17240277
Woodbury641081
Johnson548730
Black Hawk492496
Linn4694121
Dubuque418350
Story372517
Scott361830
Dallas312840
Pottawattamie267043
Buena Vista214012
Sioux21169
Marshall187336
Webster156314
Wapello143160
Plymouth138224
Clinton128225
Crawford124011
Muscatine123157
Cerro Gordo118223
Warren10656
Des Moines10189
Jasper96835
Carroll9286
Henry9185
Marion8749
Tama85635
Lee7769
Wright6621
Dickinson6357
Boone6178
Delaware5787
Bremer5677
Washington56111
Mahaska52121
Lyon4755
Louisa46515
Harrison4595
Jackson4563
Clay4384
Benton4171
Floyd39510
Winneshiek3929
Hamilton3913
Poweshiek39111
Kossuth3780
Hardin3764
Winnebago36716
Franklin36318
Jones3593
Emmet35613
Buchanan3522
Guthrie34113
Sac3371
Cherokee3352
Butler3222
Iowa3222
Clayton3193
Madison3122
Shelby3121
Chickasaw3101
Cedar3064
Allamakee2978
Page2950
Mills2921
Clarke2913
Fayette2902
Palo Alto2611
Grundy2554
Hancock2504
Humboldt2503
Calhoun2423
Cass2362
Howard2137
Osceola2130
Mitchell2100
Monona2031
Taylor2011
Monroe19711
Pocahontas1912
Union1903
Appanoose1873
Jefferson1751
Lucas1696
Fremont1650
Ida1612
Greene1520
Davis1454
Van Buren1432
Montgomery1395
Keokuk1311
Worth1190
Audubon1171
Wayne1063
Decatur1020
Adair991
Ringgold682
Adams550
Unassigned100
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Temps falling below freezing this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Law Enforcement signs fundraiser

Image

Buckthorn clearing at Quarry Hill

Image

National Guard helping local medical center

Image

Mason City Airport changes

Image

Free Parking Program for Downtown Rochester

Image

Minnesota highway fatalities reach record

Image

Statue commemorates the life of Alex Kuhn

Image

Operating Referendum

Image

Voter Registration Deadlines

Community Events