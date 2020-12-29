Clear
Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump's $2K checks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks past reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has blocked Democrats’ push to immediately bring President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks up for a vote.

Posted: Dec 29, 2020 12:14 PM
Updated: Dec 29, 2020 12:17 PM
Posted By: By LISA MASCARO and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked Democrats' push to immediately bring President Donald Trump's demand for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks up for a vote, saying the chamber would “begin a process” to address the issue.

Pressure is mounting on the Republican-led Senate to follow the House, which voted overwhelmingly on Monday to meet the president's demand to increase the checks from $600 as the virus crisis worsens. A growing number of Republicans, including two senators in runoff elections on Jan. 5 in Georgia, have said they will support the larger amount. But most GOP senators oppose more spending, even if they are also wary of bucking Trump.

The outcome is highly uncertain heading into the rare holiday-week session.

“We should not adjourn until the Senate holds a vote,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said as he made a motion to push it toward a vote.

McConnell, who has said little publicly on Trump's request, objected but gave almost no indication of his plans ahead.

“The Senate will begin a process," the GOP leader said. He said he plans to bring the president's demand for the $2,000 checks and other remaining issues “into focus.”

The showdown has thrown Congress into a chaotic year-end session just days before new lawmakers are set to be sworn into office for the new year. It's preventing action on another priority — overturning Trump's veto on a sweeping defense bill that has been approved every year for 60 years.

The president's last-minute push for bigger checks deeply divides Republicans, who are split between those who align with Trump’s populist instincts and those who adhere to what had been more traditional conservative views against government spending. Congress had settled on smaller $600 payments in a compromise over the big year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law.

Liberal senators led by Bernie Sanders of Vermont who support the relief aid are blocking action on the defense bill until a vote can be taken on Trump's demand for $2,000 for most Americans.

The two GOP senators from Georgia, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, announced Tuesday they support Trump's plan for bigger checks as they face Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in runoff elections that will determine which party controls the Senate.

“I’m delighted to support the president,” said Perdue on Fox News. Loeffler said in an interview on Fox that she, too, backs the boosted relief checks.

Trump tweeted his demands ahead of Tuesday's Senate session: "$2000 for our great people, not $600!"

The House vote late Monday was a stunning turn of events. Just days ago, during a brief Christmas Eve session, Republicans blocked Trump's sudden demand for bigger checks as he defiantly refused to sign the broader COVID-19 aid and year-end funding bill into law.

As Trump spent days fuming from his private club in Florida, where he is spending the holidays, dozens of Republicans calculated it was better to link with Democrats to increase the pandemic payments rather than buck the outgoing president and constituents counting on the money. Democrats led passage, 275-134, but 44 Republicans joined almost all Democrats in approval.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared, “Republicans have a choice: Vote for this legislation or vote to deny the American people the bigger paychecks they need."

The showdown could end up as more symbol than substance if Trump's effort fizzles out in the Senate and may do little to change the COVID-19 relief and federal spending package Trump signed into law Sunday.

That package — $900 billion in COVID-19 aid and $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies — will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and averted a federal government shutdown that otherwise would have started Tuesday.

Together with votes this week to override Trump’s veto of a sweeping defense bill, it's potentially one last confrontation between the president and the Republican Party he leads as he imposes fresh demands and disputes the results of the presidential election. The new Congress is set to be sworn in Sunday.

Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the ranking Republican on the Ways and Means Committee, acknowledged the division and said Congress had already approved ample funds during the COVID-19 crisis. “Nothing in this bill helps anybody get back to work,” he said.

Aside from the direct $600 checks to most Americans, the COVID-19 portion of the bill revives a weekly pandemic jobless benefit boost — this time $300, through March 14 — as well as the popular Paycheck Protection Program of grants to businesses to keep workers on payrolls. It extends eviction protections, adding a new rental assistance fund.

Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there's an additional $600 payment per dependent child.

President-elect Joe Biden told reporters at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, that he supported the $2,000 checks.

Trump's sudden decision to sign the bill came as he faced escalating criticism from lawmakers on all sides over his eleventh-hour demands. The bipartisan bill negotiated by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had already passed the House and Senate by wide margins. Lawmakers had thought they had Trump's blessing after months of negotiations with his administration.

The president's defiant refusal to act, publicized with a heated video he tweeted just before the Christmas holiday, sparked chaos, a lapse in unemployment benefits for millions and the threat of a government shutdown in the pandemic. It was another crisis of his own making, resolved when he ultimately signed the bill into law.

In his statement about the signing, Trump repeated his frustrations with the COVID-19 relief bill for providing only $600 checks to most Americans and complained about what he considered unnecessary spending, particularly on foreign aid — much of it proposed by his own budget.

While the president insisted he would send Congress “a redlined version” with spending items he wants removed, those are merely suggestions to Congress. Democrats said they would resist such cuts.

For now, the administration can only begin work sending out the $600 payments.

Most House Republicans simply shrugged off Trump’s push, 130 of them voting to reject the higher checks that would add $467 billion in additional costs. Another 20 House Republicans — including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, a Trump confidant — skipped the vote, despite pandemic procedures that allow lawmakers to vote by proxy to avoid travel to the Capitol. McCarthy was recovering at home from elbow surgery, his office said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 410138

Reported Deaths: 5219
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin853541360
Ramsey36682665
Dakota29820271
Anoka28716317
Washington18248180
Stearns16797168
St. Louis12324195
Scott1086076
Wright1070483
Olmsted903057
Sherburne757257
Carver637133
Clay612377
Rice545152
Kandiyohi534563
Blue Earth497528
Crow Wing447459
Otter Tail415349
Chisago409427
Benton384676
Winona352042
Nobles350444
Douglas344857
Mower329624
Polk317048
McLeod304339
Goodhue297940
Morrison288140
Beltrami285036
Lyon279129
Becker266032
Itasca265633
Isanti259431
Carlton257236
Steele24789
Pine236912
Todd221526
Nicollet204330
Mille Lacs201243
Brown198630
Freeborn193417
Le Sueur191215
Cass190419
Meeker186131
Waseca171412
Roseau159514
Martin155125
Wabasha14652
Hubbard138437
Redwood130126
Renville128338
Chippewa125623
Cottonwood121014
Houston115612
Dodge11484
Wadena111112
Fillmore10760
Watonwan10226
Rock101110
Aitkin100832
Sibley9985
Kanabec92118
Faribault8889
Pennington88214
Pipestone86321
Yellow Medicine85614
Swift78414
Jackson7798
Murray7465
Pope6873
Marshall67112
Stevens6656
Clearwater64713
Lac qui Parle59314
Wilkin5747
Koochiching5438
Lake53915
Lincoln4451
Unassigned44260
Big Stone4293
Norman4078
Mahnomen3907
Grant3787
Kittson34018
Red Lake3063
Traverse2032
Lake of the Woods1511
Cook1030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 275072

Reported Deaths: 3694
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40757406
Linn16419240
Scott13845147
Black Hawk12588215
Woodbury12109163
Johnson1093047
Dubuque10482135
Pottawattamie810790
Story790329
Dallas778864
Webster437661
Sioux429241
Cerro Gordo427959
Clinton407053
Marshall396954
Warren368533
Buena Vista365925
Muscatine350273
Des Moines345832
Plymouth331851
Wapello307890
Jasper283352
Lee281824
Marion265446
Jones256844
Henry244824
Carroll234627
Bremer223441
Crawford208421
Benton196636
Boone184415
Washington184427
Jackson175229
Tama174355
Mahaska168732
Dickinson167615
Delaware160729
Clay151911
Wright151416
Kossuth147928
Hamilton144822
Hardin143425
Buchanan141416
Harrison140752
Fayette135916
Cedar135518
Clayton135039
Winneshiek134917
Page134513
Floyd126433
Mills126014
Butler124918
Lyon123424
Cherokee120720
Poweshiek117724
Calhoun11719
Allamakee115220
Hancock115124
Iowa112820
Winnebago109228
Grundy105615
Louisa104924
Sac102514
Chickasaw102010
Cass101938
Mitchell101227
Union100616
Emmet99123
Jefferson97820
Humboldt95518
Appanoose95234
Madison9348
Guthrie93322
Shelby93023
Franklin87417
Palo Alto7918
Keokuk78023
Montgomery73015
Pocahontas70511
Howard69615
Ida68522
Clarke6636
Unassigned6380
Greene6367
Davis62818
Monroe62116
Osceola6087
Adair58817
Lucas5497
Monona53815
Taylor5328
Worth5082
Fremont4575
Van Buren45011
Decatur4173
Audubon3687
Wayne36621
Ringgold3547
Adams2542
