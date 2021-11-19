Senate Capital Investment Committee highlights projects in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Senate Capital Investment Committee is continuing its bonding tour across Minnesota making stops in the Med-City Thursday.

State leaders gathered to discuss funding the state might apply to local projects making stops at RCTC and at Graham Arena.

One of the projects touched on today is the realignment of the Highway 14 42-intersection.

Senator Carla Nelson says this is a deadly intersection, and Olmsted county is willing to pay for the project upfront, and asking for MnDOT to put the project on its tenure to pay back for the state share.

Building a new materials recycling facility was also touched on, Sen. Nelson called this a win-win.

“It will provide less than solid waste to be buried in the landfill, and it also provides a revenue stream, in those materials that have been pulled out at the recovery center, then are sold aftermarket, bringing in revenue to the county,” she explains.

Other energy-related projects were touched on, including the heating and cooling of downtown government buildings, including Mayo Civic Center, Rochester Public library, and city hall.

Sen. David Senjam adds, “The whole idea of Rochester being an innovative city itself, whether it be medicine, etc., is now becoming more innovative in this energy area, very innovative, very cutting-edge, and frankly very important as we move toward a clean energy future.”

The committee wrapped up its tour today making stops in Kasson, Dodge Center, and Zumbrota. It will continue the tour in January.