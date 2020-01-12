Clear

Sen. Warren returns to stump in North Iowa

With a few weeks to go until the Iowa Caucuses, candidates are making their final push across the Hawkeye State

Posted: Jan 12, 2020 2:30 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - We are just weeks away from the Iowa Democratic Caucuses, and it's crunch time for candidates eyeing the Democratic nomination in the upcoming Presidential election to make their final push across the Hawkeye State.

After being introduced by J.D. Scholten and Iowa native and current House Representative from California Katie Porter, two-term Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke with voters during a town-hall at Lincoln Intermediate School on Saturday, sharing the story of her middle class upbringing, and highlighting her plans to strengthen the nation's middle and working class families. In addition, she touched on an anti-corruption plan and reduce the influence of lobbyists in Washington, as well as immigration and her work in creating the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The Senator believes not being a life-long politician and her background helps set her apart from others in the race.

"I've spent my whole life studying what's happening to America's working families. Why are America's middle class families being hollowed out?"

With many candidates still campaigning, the Senator believes in staying in the race for the long haul.

"I believe in a government that should work for everyone. Right now, we've got a Washington works great for those at the top, and it's not working for much of anyone else. And I think 2020 is our chance to turn it around. That's why I'm in this fight."

Recent polling shows Warren in 4th place in Iowa with 17% of support; currently, Bernie Sanders is in 1st, followed by Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden.

Community Events