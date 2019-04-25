Sen. Tina Smith talks about mental health in schools

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Nearly 2 million children ages 3 to 17 are diagnosed with depression each year. That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's not even counting the kids suffering from depression that are *not diagnosed.

US Senator Tina Smith is reintroducing legislation to tackle mental health issues in schools.

“How can we integrate mental health care services into the educational environment,” said the senator.

That's the big question Senator Tina Smith wants to answer.

She walking the halls of Franklin Elementary to talk to staff about the "Mental Health Services for Students Act Of 2019."

Hilary Horob is one of two social workers at the school addressing the needs of hundreds of students.

“I can't go into the classroom and help all students because we're meeting those higher-level students,” said Horob.

The newly proposed bill would help more youngsters in need... By providing funding to train teachers, families and community members to recognize when a student is experiencing a mental health crisis. Superintendent Munoz says the district is aware of the shortage and taking the appropriate steps.

“We've made a commitment in our budget for next year for adding more, every elementary will have a counselors and more social workers,” said the Superintendent.

If the legislation passes, it would provide 200 million dollars.