Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sen. Tina Smith talks about mental health in schools

Sen. Smith is reintroducing legislation to tackle mental health issues.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 7:08 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Nearly 2 million children ages 3 to 17 are diagnosed with depression each year. That's according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's not even counting the kids suffering from depression that are *not diagnosed.
US Senator Tina Smith is reintroducing legislation to tackle mental health issues in schools.

“How can we integrate mental health care services into the educational environment,” said the senator.

That's the big question Senator Tina Smith wants to answer.
She walking the halls of Franklin Elementary to talk to staff about the "Mental Health Services for Students Act Of 2019."

Hilary Horob is one of two social workers at the school addressing the needs of hundreds of students.
“I can't go into the classroom and help all students because we're meeting those higher-level students,” said Horob.

The newly proposed bill would help more youngsters in need... By providing funding to train teachers, families and community members to recognize when a student is experiencing a mental health crisis. Superintendent Munoz says the district is aware of the shortage and taking the appropriate steps.

“We've made a commitment in our budget for next year for adding more, every elementary will have a counselors and more social workers,” said the Superintendent.

If the legislation passes, it would provide 200 million dollars.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tackling lack of affordable housing with manufactured homes

Image

Smith Talks About Mental Health in Schools

Image

A proposed law in Iowa could increase organ donation

Image

Chris Nelson's Snow Forecast 4/25/2019

Image

City hosts 3rd Annual DMC Summit

Image

Court rules chalking tires is unconstitutional

Image

Certification training offered for youth mental health first aid

Image

Police arrest 2 brothers as they investigate motive in shooting

Image

Potentially deadly bacteria found in water sample taken from local nursing home

Image

A Litter Bit Better gets ready to start in Rochester

Community Events