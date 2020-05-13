Sen. Tina Smith part of effort to get more funding for mental health

KIMT NEWS 3 - The pandemic is taking a toll on people's physical health, as well as their mental well-being.

A group of US Senators a part of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee released a report Wednesday titled: 'COVID-19 and Its Impact on Our Mental Health.' To see the report in, click here.

There's a startling statistic inside: nearly half of adults in the United States reported that their mental health has been negatively impacted to due to worry and stress over the virus.

"Right now as we address this COVID-19 pandemic, mental health needs are growing exponentially," Sen. Tina Smith (DFL) said. "And the demands and the challenges of getting care to people is even more difficult."

That's why the group of senators, including Smith from Minnesota, is asking for more funding from congress for behavioral health services to make sure people who struggle with mental health and addiction are not left behind.

Smith mentioned the importance of telehealth services and how they should be same at the same rates as face-to-face visits.

"It is whole health, your brain health and your body health are all one thing," Smith said. "But that is not the way health care is often reimbursed for."

The report also addresses the need for personal protective equipment including gloves and masks for community behavioral health clinics, in order to keep health care providers and patients safe.

House Democrats unveiled a coronavirus rescue bill Tuesday that includes $3 billion to increase mental health support. The senate democrats who released this report think it's a good start, but not enough.