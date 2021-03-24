Sen. Smith urges action on gun control during senate speech

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the nation mourns the loss of 18 mass shooting victims within two weeks, Minnesota Senator Tina Smith is calling for action on gun control.

In an impassioned speech on the senate floor Wednesday, Senator Smith urged lawmakers to enact universal background checks on firearm purchases, and a ban on assault weapons as well as high-capacity magazines.

The senator says in a year filled with heartbreak and death, it almost escaped notice the United States had gone a year without a mass shooting in a public space. She says we now "face the grim reminder of our American reality."

"In the space of a week, two separate mass shootings stole the lives of 18 people, and just weeks ago, we suffered a mass shooting in a health clinic in my home state of Minnesota," Smith said. "So here we are again, thrust into a familiar cycle of collective grief and frustration and anger. Our hearts break for the families and loved ones of those whose lives were stolen."

Senator Smith tells KIMT News 3 she believes we are facing an epidemic of gun violence, and there is bipartisan support for common sense reforms to our gun laws.

"It's interesting. This is a bipartisan desire that we have in America. People, even members of the National Rifle Association, believe that we need common sense reforms. And that's what I hope and I pray that we will take up on the Senate floor."

When asked about critics who say most gun crimes are committed by people who acquire firearms illegally, Smith tells KIMT it is not onerous for people who want to buy a gun legally to go through a background check. She also says legislators should act swiftly to close loopholes that allow gun purchases without a background check.