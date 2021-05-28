Sen. Smith urges DOJ to look into possible antitrust violations by nation's biggest beef processors

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Senator Tina Smith is urging the Department of Justice to look into whether the nation's largest meatpackers are violating antitrust laws.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Senator Smith and Senator Mike Rounds say four companies control 80% of America's beef processing market, and are seemingly able to set prices at their will. Smith tells KIMT as packers fill their pockets, consumers are left with a bigger bill at the butcher shop while cattle ranchers go broke.

"Consumers are paying more and more for hamburger at the grocery store, and these big companies are making more and more money," said Smith. "We have Minnesota's beef cattle producers that are seeing less and less - getting paid less and less by these processers for their live cattle, sometimes pennies on the dollar."

Smith and Rounds say the while the value of live cattle has plummeted over the past several years, the price of boxed beef has increased significantly, forcing consumers to pay an over-inflated premium on beef. The senators believe lawmakers and the Department of Justice need to work together to address the issue.

"If we do not take action, current U.S. policies will be identified as the cause for the demise of the American rancher and American consumers will be forced to pay a higher price for a much lower quality product. The time has come to either enforce or examine our antitrust laws to restore fairness to the marketplace. American producers and consumers depend on us," wrote Smith and Rounds.