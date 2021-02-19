Sen. Smith pushes for $50 billion in COVID relief funding to stabilize childcare

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The pandemic has pushed childcare to the brink and put providers at risk of going out of business according to U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.

Sen. Smith (DFL- Minn) says she hopes to help stabilize childcare for families and providers across the country. During a virtual press briefing on Friday she said if Minnesotans can't find a safe and affordable place for childcare then they can't work.

Smith said she believes a solution to this problem, “is to make it so childcare providers are able to make more money. We need to look for ways so that we have a strong system whether it's a family childcare provider in a rural community or a regional center like we have in Winona. We also need to make it possible so childcare is affordable for families."

She says childcare should be part of basic economic infrastructure just like housing and transportation. It's part of the reason she's pushing for $50 billion to stabilize the childcare system across the country during the pandemic as part of the COVID relief bill making its way through Congress.

Smith says $10 billion has already been secured but $40 billion more is needed saying, "The point here is that this is important, not only for our economic stability and sustainability and as we grow out of this, but it's really important for these little ones who need a safe, secure place to be where they can learn and they can grow so they'll be ready to go to preschool and to kindergarten."

Smith says the $10 billion secured in the December COVID relief package allocated $135 million for Minnesota.

Smith says the proposed funds would reach providers through state grants. It would then be used by facilities to pay salaries, provide personal protective equipment and improve necessary equipment.