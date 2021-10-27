Sen. Smith introduces bill to reduce cost of cancer medications

ROCHESTER, Minn. - U.S. Senator Tina Smith is leading a push on Capitol Hill to make cancer medications more affordable.

Senator Smith introduced the so-called Cancer Drug Parity Act alongside Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kans.) Wednesday. The legislation would prevent insurance companies from charging patients higher copayments for oral cancer meds than intravenous chemotherapy.

Health care plans routinely cover IV chemotherapy treatments for the nearly 2 million Americans who are diagnosed with cancer each year, according to the senator, but oral medications often come with high, unaffordable copays. Senator Smith tells KIMT patients who may already be struggling to pay their bills shouldn't be charged more because of the way they choose to take their medication.

"Some insurance companies are charging patients thousands of dollars more for that pill that they can take at home than if they went into the doctor's office, and that's just wrong," Senator Smith told KIMT. "My cancer drug parody act will fix that. It will stop that extra charge for taking your chemotherapy medicines at home, and this just makes sense. It is so much better for people to be able to stay at home, be comfortable at home, and be able to live a much more normal life while they're getting this really important medication."

The senator says oral cancer drugs have seen significant improvements that make life better for cancer patients across the country, and cost shouldn't be a factor in their choice of medication.

"As people are struggling to make ends meet and they're confronted with a cancer diagnosis that they weren't expecting, thousands of dollars more can be a big deal for a lot of people. So the value of this bill is that it fixes that fundamental unfairness, and it will make these valuable cancer medications more affordable."

So far, the Cancer Drug Parity Act has received support from a number of senators on both sides of the aisle, including Senator Amy Klobuchar. Senator Smith says the legislation just makes common sense, and is hopeful it will pass before the end of 2021.

Senators Smith and Moran add more than 40 states and the District of Columbia have already enacted laws requiring parity in the price of cancer medications, with researchers finding zero-dollar copays more than tripled for oral cancer drugs in those states in 2017.