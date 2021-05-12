Sen. Smith introduces bill to bring more mental health professionals to shortage areas

ROCHESTER, Minn. - May is Mental Health Awareness Month. US Senator Tina Smith is introducing a bipartisan bill to encourage more people to enter the mental health care field.

The Health Resources and Services Administration estimates there will be a shortage of more than 250,000 mental health resources by 2025. Right now, more than 120,000,000 Americans live in areas with a shortage of these workers. Rural communities are people of color are most likely to be impacted by the shortage.

The Mental Health Professionals Workforce Shortage Loan Repayment Act would repay up to $250,000 in student loans for mental health care professionals working in a shortage area, and repay one-sixth of their loans for each year of service.

Sen.Smith has shared her mental health journey with depression on the Senate floor, and more recently took to Twitter to talk about it for mental health awareness month. "I think there's some power in speaking out about this, sharing our stories, so we can start to address some of the stigma that exists still today over what's fundamentally a health challenge," she explains.

A bipartisan companion bill has been introduced in the house.

Sen. Smith is also working on legislation to expand mental health access in schools.