Sen. Smith calls for COVID-19 relief bill to ensure vaccines are completely free for all

Rochester, Minn. - Senator Tina Smith is fighting to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine is completely free for all Americans as part of the next federal COVID-19 relief bill.

Senator Smith is working to make certain provisions are included in the bill ensuring no American has to pay any out-of-pocket expenses for their vaccine. This week she penned a letter to house and senate leadership urging them to do so.

The senator tells KIMT News 3 she is concerned about fees being charged to Medicaid beneficiaries, as well as uninsured or underinsured Americans for the vaccine. Smith is calling for a requirement that state Medicaid plans cover vaccines and treatment, as well as assurances that states will be reimbursed for COVID-related costs.

Senator Smith says removing financial barries to getting the vaccine is imperative.

"This is going to be the most important the that we can take, to make sure that everybody has the vaccine, and everybody can avoid this terrible virus so that we can all go back to normal," Senator Smith said.

Smith adds Americans without insurance are more likely to forgo medical care, and have problems paying their bills when they do seek care. She points out Black and Latino Americans are less likely to be insured than white Americans.