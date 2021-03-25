Sen. Smith Pushes for Progress on Equality Act

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Senator Tina Smith is pushing for Congress to pass the Equality Act.

The bill would amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act to include protections against discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity. It would also expand protections to cover federally funded programs, employment, housing, education, and public accommodations.

Senator Smith tells KIMT while Minnesota has laws in place to protect LGBTQ+ citizens from discrimination, a majority of states across the country do not.

"We're lucky in Minnesota that we have the Human Rights Act, which makes those protections in law, but that is not the case in 31 states around this country. So the Equality Act would take that final step, and say that you cannot discriminate against people based on their sexual identity or their sexual orientation," Smith said.

The bill has already passed in the House of Representatives despite objections from Republicans, who say the Equality Act would infringe on religious liberties. Senator Smith says religious liberties are not what's at stake.

"This is not an issue of religious liberty. This is an issue of allowing all people, regardless of who they are, to have those basic protections against discrimination."

The senator adds she believes the business across the country back the bill.

"This is something that is widely hoped for in the business community, who understand that this is a way of signaling support, and it helps them with their needs to recruit. Their business need to recruit all people that can work for them. It is something that is supported broadly."

The House of Representatives previously passed the bill in 2019, but a vote on the bill was never taken in the Senate.