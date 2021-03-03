Sen. Smith says passing the American Rescue Plan will help women get back to work

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Senate is preparing to take up President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Wednesday.

Senator Tina Smith and Senator Patty Murray say policies included in the plan like funding childcare and helping schools reopen will help women and working families. They explain the U.S. needs to get kids back into schools safely not just because of the impact on children, but because of the impact on women.

While more men have returned to work during the pandemic, women haven't recovered in the same way. More women are leaving the workforce to help their children with online learning and child care. According to new U.S. Census Bureau data, around 10 million mothers living with their school-age children were not actively working in January. This is 1.4 million more than that same time last year.

"If you listen to some folks, you would think that everything is pretty much getting back to normal and America doesn't need anything close to this bill. Well they should try to tell that to working women and especially working moms who are drowning under a sea of stress and responsibility and inadequate resources to take care of their families," says Sen. Smith.