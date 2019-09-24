Sen. Sanders visit offers students a chance to learn about the political process

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - He's one of the most well known candidates seeking the Democratic nomination.

And during a visit with students, faculty and the public at Northwood-Kensett Junior-Senior High School on Monday, U.S. Senator from Vermont and Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders started off by reminding everyone about the ultimate sacrifice many gave.

"Dying by the thousands, by the millions, in order to preserve American democracy."

He touched on key issues, such as income inequality, free college and university, and health care, among others.

"No more co-payments, no more out of pocket expenses. Is it free? Of course not, it has to be paid for. Healthcare is expensive. But it's paid out of the general tax base in a way that the overwhelming majority of the American people are paying less for healthcare than they are right now."

As well as climate change.

"We're talking an increase in an unprecendented level of flooding. We're talking about droughts all over the world, which are making it hard for people to grow crops and find clean drinking water. We face a global, global crisis."

He also spoke about immigration, an issue Junior Ella Fritz is concerned about.

"Right now, we're pushing everybody away. What really makes America great is how diverse all of us are."

It's the first time being up close to a Presidential candidate.

"Whether you like him or you don't like him...it's Bernie Sanders and he's here."

Sanders also encouraged more people to get active in the political process, something Fritz is eager to do.

"I'm currently being educated with this right now, and think it's so, so important, getting educated early on and being involved in what's going on in the world currently."

Social science teacher Monte DeArmoun did the leg work to get the Senator to come to the school, part of a series of reaching out to candidates on both sides of the political spectrum both during and outside of campaign cycles.

"We've had both of our current U.S. Senators here, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, within the last 5-6 years. Former Congressman Tom Latham and Jim Nussle who spoke in my room. We've had elected state people and local elected people as well.

And he believes the Senator's visit is the best example to teach civic participation and government insight.

"They're going to be voting someday, and they need to have some idea on what is involved in the political election."

Sanders also spent part of Monday visiting with students at Luther College in Decorah.