Sen. Nelson named Small Business Guardian

ST. PAUL, Minn. – State Senator Carla Nelson is named a “Guardian of Small Business.”

The National Federation of Independent Business Minnesota presented the award to the Rochester Republican in honor of what it calls “her leadership and votes in support of small business.”

“As a small business owner, I understand firsthand the challenges that come with being a small business owner,” says Senator Nelson. “Small businesses and the jobs they provide drive our regional and state economies. I am proud to advocate on their behalf and I will continue to champion policies that allow small businesses to flourish in our communities.”

The group gave Nelson a 100% rating for the 2017-2018 sessions of the Minnesota Legislature, where she authored bills on business property taxes and estate taxes which were signed into law.

“Senator Nelson is a real friend of small business, and we are happy to announce that she has earned the NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award,” says Mike Hickey, NFIB Minnesota state director.