Sen. Klobuchar's husband gives plasma to fight COVID-19 during Mayo Clinic study

Recovered COVID-19 patients now have the opportunity to give back and help find a cure for others who contract the virus.

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 5:03 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Recovered COVID-19 patients now have the opportunity to give back and help find a cure for others who contract the virus.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Sen. Amy Klobuchar's husband, John Bessler, on Monday.

Bessler tested positive for coronavirus and since recovered.

"I had low oxygen levels. I think at one point they'd gone down to 68%," recalled Bessler.

He's participating in a national Mayo Clinic study known as the Expanded Access Program for Convalescent Plasma. The program is set to last about a year.

The goal is to determine if antibody-rich plasma can help fight the virus in patients with the active disease.

Sen. Klobuchar said, "The people who have been infected with the virus, long after they're over it, will have some special immunities they can give to other people. It's an amazing thing."

Bessler added, "Having gone through that, the only silver lining I can see is you're able to help people when you get out and the plasma is the perfect way to do that."

Bessler says the process takes about 45-minutes and is just like giving blood.

For more information, and to find out how you can donate visit https://www.uscovidplasma.org/

