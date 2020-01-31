ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota senator and presidential candidate Amy Kobuchar says she's feeling the momentum ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

On Friday Klobuchar told KIMT News 3 she hopes voters understand she can't be in Iowa because she's currently in Washington D.C. for President Trump's Senate impeachment trial.

Klobuchar says she has a constitutional duty but wants Iowans to know she's in their corner.

She said, "As we head into these caucuses I'm going to need people to have my back and I hope that you will see the fact that I'm in the arena, that I'm doing the work that we're trying to get to the bottom of the truth as a positive, as a plus for what kind of president I'll be."

he Iowa Democratic Party caucuses will be held Monday, Feb. 3.