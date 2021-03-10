Sen. Klobuchar: approval of COVID-19 relief bill marks "great day" for Rochester, all of Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Senator Amy Klobuchar says Wednesday marks a great day for Rochester and all of Minnesota with the passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan through both chambers of congress.

The senator tells KIMT News 3 the past year has been difficult for many, and the relief package provides necessary funding to ensure Americans have what they need to make it through the pandemic. Klobuchar highlights the bill's support of resources to safely reopen schools, direct aid to those in need, and administer vaccines quickly.

"We know now that there is going to be enough vaccines available in America for every adult by the end of May, but we've got to make sure we get the shots in arms, and we leave no shot behind," Senator Klobuchar said. "That means getting distribution funding, which is big time in this bill, so we get it to Rochester, but also to the small towns in the area."

Senator Klobuchar adds the plan represents an important step in making sure small businesses and other organizations are able to weather the hardships brought on by COVID-19.

"I look at it this way - we don't want to get through this pandemic and have dug ourselves into a hole so we can't crawl out. We want to be able to one day go, 'okay, I'm going to a restaurant for a change,' because that restaurant is still going to be there."

The American Rescue Plan passed through both the house and senate without the support of any congressional republican. Senator Klobuchar says despite the apparent partisan divide, people of all ideologies want to get back to normal, which requires more extensive resources.

"I really think this benefits everyone, and that's why you see something like 7-in-10 Americans are strong supporters of this bill regardless of party. So I think that's really important," the senator said.

The White House says President Biden will formally sign the bill into law this Friday.