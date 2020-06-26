Sen. Klobuchar praises Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 developments during tour

ROCHESTER, Minn. - U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar made a visit to the Med City to get a first-hand look at COVID-19 testing and treatment efforts at the Mayo Clinic on Friday.

During Klobuchar’s tour of Mayo’s research and testing facilities she visited the Virology Lab and learned about the latest development with the COVID-19 molecular swab and antibody tests.

After touring the facilities Klobuchar praised Mayo’s increase in testing and faster turnaround for testing results.

Klobuchar said, “We're never going to be able to ramp up our economy like we want unless we have a whole testing regime and safety measures in place. That doesn't mean no one is going to get COVID. it means you're going to very much slow down the spread and you're also going to make sure people with pre-existing conditions take extra precautions.”

Klobuchar’s husband tested positive for COVID-19 in March when she says there were a shortage of tests.

She also spoke about Mayo’s new test to detect coronavirus immunity and aims to establish therapies and vaccines for COVID-19.

Klobuchar explained, “The neutralizing antibody test is much better able to figure out if you have antibodies that give you immunity and this is a new development just being rolled out and I'm sure is going to make a difference for the nation.”

Both Mayo Clinic and Klobuchar stressed the importance of getting the flu shot and measles vaccine during this period of time.

Dr. Andrew Badley, Infectious Disease Specialist who is leading Mayo’s COVID-19 Research Task Force, says we should all be practicing health maintenance when possible.

“If you’re sick with one infection you’re more susceptible to another infection so it’s evermore critical to have your flu vaccine this year, make sure you get your measles vaccine and every other health maintenance activity you can do,” said Badley. “I’m hopeful, personally, that this upcoming year we’ll have a record number of people take the flu vaccine and that will be good for everything; including good for COVID.”

Mayo Clinic is currently 90% open with temperature screenings required to enter the building.