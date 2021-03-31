Sen. Klobuchar outlines how Biden's infrastructure plan could help Minnesotans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After President Biden announced an ambitious $2 trillion proposal to revitalize American infrastructure, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is outlining how the American Jobs Plan could help people across the North Star State.

The White House says the plan will create millions of jobs and rebuild infrastructure, a top priority for local governments across Southeast Minnesota. President Biden calls this a "once-in-a-generation investment" that is bold but doable.

Senator Klobuchar tells KIMT after decades of decay, the plan's $2 trillion price tag is warranted in order to build infrastructure that meets the needs of our 21st century economy.

"None of this is going to happen without a significant investment in our infrastructure," Klobuchar said. "You just can't put this together with band aides and duct tape anymore. That's not how you fix a pothole or build a bridge."

The City of Rochester says it spends about $9 million each year fixing streets, however officials project they're still facing an annual shortfall of $23 million to meet road repair needs over the next 50 years.

The senator says it's been too long since cities like Rochester got enough help from the federal government to maintain infrastructure.

"Having just hit a few potholes in Rochester over the last few weeks, I'm well aware of that. And I think we have literally gone too long without major help from the federal government."

Other elements for President Biden's plan look to fund construction of affordable housing units, public transit systems, and provide high-speed broadband to all Americans. Klobuchar says many Minnesotans are still in need of sufficient internet access.

"That will literally get us to 100% connection," Senator Klobuchar said. "A certainly in some of the areas surrounding the Rochester region, we still don't have internet in 16% of households in Minnesota. That's about 144,000 families that's high speed enough. And certainly we've seen this during the pandemic."

In order to pay for The American Jobs Plan, the White House says it wants to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, and work with other countries to implement a global minimum tax for multinational corporations.

The White House adds the proposal unveiled Wednesday is part of a two-pronged plan, with President Biden expected to announce a so-called "American Family Plan" next month.