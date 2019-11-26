Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sen. Klobuchar makes campaign stop in Garner

The senator participated in a round table discussion about issues that impact children.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

GARNER, Iowa - Senator and Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar took her campaign to North Iowa, where she participated in a round table forum about issues impacting children.

Participants asked the Senator about how she would tackle major issues if she were elected to the White House.  One of the big focuses in the discussion was child care in rural areas and how working parents in small towns are having to choose between earning an income and taking care of their children.  Sen. Klobuchar said she supports a bill that would cap child care costs at only 7% of someone's income.

The discussion also turned to school violence and what can be done to stop it.  The Senator told the participants she supports universal background checks and an assault weapons ban.  She also supports raising the minimum wage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Winter Storm Warnings Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

No Parking Notice in Rochester

Image

Did you hit the grocery store aisles before the storm?

Image

How are visitors adjusting to the winter weather

Image

Snow forces travelers to find lodging at North Iowa hotels

Image

Weather makes impact on sports

Image

Giving Back this Holiday Season

Image

Affordable Housing on Ramp #6

Image

Snow and Holiday Shopping

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Stranded Travel

Community Events