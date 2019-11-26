Sen. Klobuchar makes campaign stop in Garner

GARNER, Iowa - Senator and Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar took her campaign to North Iowa, where she participated in a round table forum about issues impacting children.

Participants asked the Senator about how she would tackle major issues if she were elected to the White House. One of the big focuses in the discussion was child care in rural areas and how working parents in small towns are having to choose between earning an income and taking care of their children. Sen. Klobuchar said she supports a bill that would cap child care costs at only 7% of someone's income.

The discussion also turned to school violence and what can be done to stop it. The Senator told the participants she supports universal background checks and an assault weapons ban. She also supports raising the minimum wage.