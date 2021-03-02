Sen. Klobuchar leads bipartisan push to use live event venues in vaccine distribution

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is urging the Biden Administration to use live event venues to administer COVID-19 vaccines across the nation.

Klobuchar led a bipartisan group of senators in sending a letter to the White House Coronavirus Task Force encouraging the use of venues to ensure every community has access to vaccines as supply increases.

"Live event venues have been effectively shuttered by the pandemic and offer vast resources that could help to better facilitate vaccine distribution – including facilities that offer spacious interiors and are designed to handle crowd management," the senators wrote.

The group adds because live event venues are located in urban, suburban, and rural communities, their use could promote equitable distribution of vaccines.

Here in Rochester, public health officials have been using venues, including the Mayo Civic Center, as mass vaccination sites. Mayo Civic Center President Joe Ward says they are well-situated to help with distribution.

"They're large spaces. We can spread people out, and we specialize in dealing with large groups," Ward told KIMT "So it's really a good fit."

Ward also says taking part in distribution is a great way for venues to be of service to the communities who support them.

"Those are publicly funded venues on some level, and so I think it's a great way to give back to those taxpayers that have funded it, is to take care of them," Ward said.

Ward tells KIMT about 2,300 people were vaccinated at the Mayo Civic Center last weekend.