Clear

Sen. Klobuchar leads bipartisan push to use live event venues in vaccine distribution

The effort is being led by Sen. Klobuchar and Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.

Posted: Mar 2, 2021 11:08 PM
Posted By: Anthony Monzon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is urging the Biden Administration to use live event venues to administer COVID-19 vaccines across the nation.

Klobuchar led a bipartisan group of senators in sending a letter to the White House Coronavirus Task Force encouraging the use of venues to ensure every community has access to vaccines as supply increases.

"Live event venues have been effectively shuttered by the pandemic and offer vast resources that could help to better facilitate vaccine distribution – including facilities that offer spacious interiors and are designed to handle crowd management," the senators wrote.

The group adds because live event venues are located in urban, suburban, and rural communities, their use could promote equitable distribution of vaccines.

Here in Rochester, public health officials have been using venues, including the Mayo Civic Center, as mass vaccination sites. Mayo Civic Center President Joe Ward says they are well-situated to help with distribution.

"They're large spaces. We can spread people out, and we specialize in dealing with large groups," Ward told KIMT "So it's really a good fit."

Ward also says taking part in distribution is a great way for venues to be of service to the communities who support them.

"Those are publicly funded venues on some level, and so I think it's a great way to give back to those taxpayers that have funded it, is to take care of them," Ward said.

Ward tells KIMT about 2,300 people were vaccinated at the Mayo Civic Center last weekend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 485230

Reported Deaths: 6554
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1006801585
Ramsey43047801
Dakota36254390
Anoka33274384
Washington22065255
Stearns18723201
St. Louis14794262
Scott13273107
Wright12517115
Olmsted1177988
Sherburne871572
Carver771040
Clay690387
Rice670091
Blue Earth593835
Kandiyohi579474
Crow Wing519681
Chisago498445
Otter Tail481870
Benton446190
Winona418049
Mower404131
Douglas392568
Nobles386847
Goodhue385568
Polk342762
McLeod339349
Beltrami337351
Morrison324247
Lyon313044
Itasca312746
Becker310941
Isanti305754
Carlton300149
Steele299711
Pine282016
Freeborn280523
Nicollet258141
Todd247830
Brown244637
Le Sueur235020
Mille Lacs227247
Cass219924
Waseca208917
Meeker207434
Martin189328
Wabasha18623
Roseau180217
Hubbard160640
Houston157314
Dodge15214
Renville149540
Redwood147027
Fillmore13728
Chippewa136335
Cottonwood134820
Pennington134116
Wadena130920
Faribault122917
Aitkin118933
Sibley117310
Watonwan11728
Rock115714
Kanabec107419
Pipestone101424
Yellow Medicine97617
Murray9438
Jackson93510
Swift87918
Pope8025
Marshall77815
Stevens7418
Lake73718
Clearwater71914
Lac qui Parle68316
Wilkin67110
Koochiching61811
Big Stone5163
Lincoln5062
Grant4918
Unassigned47968
Norman4768
Mahnomen4417
Kittson40821
Red Lake3625
Traverse3055
Lake of the Woods2191
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 362189

Reported Deaths: 5414
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58146549
Linn20653312
Scott18288207
Black Hawk16249291
Woodbury14961211
Johnson1383473
Dubuque13537194
Dallas1135890
Pottawattamie10765143
Story1021645
Warren555274
Clinton543284
Cerro Gordo533681
Webster518787
Marshall496272
Sioux494369
Buena Vista473236
Des Moines457661
Muscatine451191
Wapello4330108
Jasper416966
Plymouth394577
Lee375352
Marion359069
Jones294154
Henry292737
Carroll285548
Bremer280154
Crawford274735
Boone259630
Washington254147
Benton252854
Mahaska224346
Jackson221438
Dickinson217439
Tama213465
Kossuth208154
Clay193525
Hamilton192042
Delaware188839
Winneshiek188427
Buchanan185129
Fayette185035
Page183219
Hardin181039
Wright179731
Harrison179669
Cedar177923
Clayton168053
Butler166331
Mills163120
Floyd162740
Madison154518
Cherokee153935
Poweshiek153730
Hancock146829
Lyon145841
Allamakee145646
Iowa144423
Appanoose139147
Grundy139030
Jefferson138232
Winnebago138230
Cass134151
Calhoun133711
Mitchell130840
Louisa128241
Union126331
Chickasaw125213
Sac124218
Emmet121240
Shelby121033
Franklin118419
Humboldt117425
Guthrie116528
Palo Alto104921
Montgomery103936
Howard103121
Clarke100520
Unassigned9890
Keokuk98129
Monroe93128
Adair91928
Ida91032
Pocahontas85519
Davis82623
Monona81627
Greene77310
Lucas73821
Osceola70514
Worth6987
Taylor66412
Fremont5919
Decatur5789
Van Buren55918
Ringgold52020
Wayne48821
Audubon4869
Adams3264
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 32°
Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 26°
Mild conditions expected this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dodge County vs. Lourdes hockey highlights

Image

Clear Lake punches ticket to state tournament

Image

Byron senior serves as Graduate Assistant following injury

Image

RPS developing plan for permanent virtual school

Image

Sen. Klobuchar leads bipartisan push to use live event venues in vaccine distribution

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

RPS is working on a plan for a permanent online school

Image

Dr. Seuss Books Taken Out of Production

Image

Six Dr. Seuss books are pulled from publication

Image

Rochester couple goes off the grid

Community Events