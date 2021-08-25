Sen. Klobuchar keeps the music playing in the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Senator Amy Klobuchar joined local theatre directors this morning at the Rochester Civic Theatre to discuss the impacts of the Save our Stages Act grants.

The Save our Stages Act was passed at the end of last year to create a grant program to help independent live venues survive the pandemic.

U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Amy Klobuchar introduced this bipartisan bill. It then gained more than 50 cosponsors in the Senate and the House version of Save our Stages gained over 170 cosponsors.

Today, Sen. Klobuchar spoke with local theatre directors about the local impacts this bill had on the Med City.

"One of the most amazing things about this is that the venue group - all these small, medium, big venues - were able to keep it together through the year," said Sen. Klobuchar. "Not just keeping their businesses going and keeping their finances going, but they were also able to work out a distribution plan for how the money would be distributed. This was really important."

During a non-pandemic year, the arts in the state of Minnesota produce two billion dollars.

Just this year, Rochester theatre facilities will serve around 100,000 patrons.

The Rochester Civic Theatre celebrated its 70th anniversary just last weekend - something Interim Managing Director Misha Johnson was unsure would happen.

"And because of the Save our Stages funding we are able to announce a full season," said Johnson. "Our box office is actually open - which is the first time it's happened...just last week it was opened since the pandemic. Which is a huge thing for our patrons and everyone in the community. And we are resuming full-time positions."

Over 220 venues in Minnesota have already received funding.

"This is a day where we say, 'the music and the theater will continue,'" said Sen. Klobuchar. "And that nothing is going to bring us down - not even a pandemic."