Sen. Klobuchar highlights preventive care amid pandemic drop in cancer screenings

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We often hear about the cutting-edge work happening at Mayo Clinic, but Senator Amy Klobuchar stopped by the Med City Thursday to highlight the more routine preventive services that help keep people out of the hospital in the first place.

A key piece of context for the senator's visit - the breast cancer diagnosis she received earlier this year following a routine mammogram at Mayo Clinic. Senator Klobuchar is now cancer-free after undergoing surgery and radiation treatment, but her experience has inspired her to hit the campaign trail in support of preventive care.

"I think everyone that gets that call knows how scary it can be to hear the word 'cancer,' but as we have more and more amazing treatments, not only for breast cancer, but other kinds of cancer, it makes it more and more important that finding out early can literally save your life," Klobuchar said, speaking at Mayo Clinic.

Klobuchar hopes her story will encourage everyone to show up for routine screenings like the mammogram that caught her cancer at an early stage. The message comes at an important time according to the senator, who shares studies show more than one-in-three adults reported delaying or forgoing health care because of COVID-related concerns.

Other statistics find the odds of a woman receiving a breast cancer screening fell by 20% in 2020 compared to 2019. Matt Flory of the American Cancer Society says the organization is very concerned about the drop in cancer screenings detected during the pandemic.

"The National Cancer Institute in June of 2020, was predicting that there might be as many as 10,000 additional deaths, just from breast and colon cancer that's caught in later stages because people put off screenings," said Flory. "That was June of 2020. A lot more time has passed, and the pandemic has proceeded. There were a lot of disparities and communities of color and the uninsured before the pandemic, they're much [more] likely to be much worse now."

While coronavirus may have increased preventive care delays, Senator Klobuchar acknowledges many people feared receiving an unfavorable diagnosis from a screening before the pandemic as well.

"Maybe they know they had a family member that went through cancer and died, and somehow in their heads, they think, 'oh, I don't want that to happen to me,' whereas they're not thinking through that if you get the screening, in today's medicine - really different than your dad's or your grandpa's medicine. You're going to have a much better chance of surviving," said the senator.

Dr. Tufia Haddad, a Medical Oncologist at Mayo Clinic, affirmed that point, saying there has been incredible progress made in breast cancer treatment in recent months and years.

"We now know important information about tumor genetics, the genes that make the proteins that influence how a tumor behaves." the doctor continued, "with this information, we are better able to tailor therapy for each individual patient."

Dr. Haddad adds less morbid treatment options like lumpectomies are increasingly available, and enhanced drug therapies are improving outlooks for cancer patients.

"Those advances in drug therapies have been associated with the continued reduction in mortality from breast cancer, helping to prevent recurrences in the future. Those therapies are smarter, they're more targeted, they have fewer side effects, so that there's less detriment to quality of life, fewer late complications from therapy as well."