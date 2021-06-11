Sen. Klobuchar highlights Rochester's Bus Rapid Transit Project

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Senator Amy Klobuchar was in Rochester Friday highlighting the Rochester bus rapid transit project.

She is joined by City Council President, Brooke Carlson, and Executive Director of Destination Medical Center, Patrick Seed.

Klobuchar announces that the rapid transit bus project for the city of Rochester is a go.

With much traffic and congestion, this project will be a huge improvement for the Med-City.

The Rochester bus rapid transit will be a 2.6 miles long route connecting downtown buildings like Mayo Clinic campuses and the Olmsted government center. Klobuchar says Minnesota has experience with rapid transit being popular in eastern and southern suburbs of the Twin Cities.

Klobuchar says Rochester's rapid transit will support new housing development, as well as opportunity for office space, retail, and hotel expansion.

“Developers want to develop housing near those kinds of stations, because then for a lot of people they don't have to get in their car to work. And we also have housing issues we know that are everywhere in our state for workers," she says.

As a state that believes in innovation and science, Klobuchar says, “We know that we gotta do better when it comes to getting people to their jobs, so one of the ways we do that is with busses.”

And as we get to the light at the end of the tunnel of the pandemic, she says we are starting to focus more on the future needs of the community.

“We know we're still not through the pandemic, but if we wait till we're through it - we're never going to get ahead of the curve. And this town has always been good at getting ahead of the curve.” Klobuchar emphasizes.

Last month Sen. Klobuchar announced the Federal Transit Administration is prioritizing this project, recommending over 56 million dollars in federal grants in 2022.