Clear

Sen. Klobuchar energized after endorsement and good debate showing

The Minnesota Senator was in Mason City last night for a town hall style campaign event.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 10:39 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa – Supporters and some undecided caucus-goers turned out to see Amy Klobuchar’s town hall in the River City last night. The Minnesota Senator has received some positive attention after a good debate performance and an endorsement by the New York Times.

"We just feel good, we've got a lot of people coming to these things and signing a commit to caucus cards. I am really pleased that I’ve been able to have people get to know me."

After getting some national attention, a lot of Iowans are giving Amy Klobuchar a second look. Jami Backer from Greene says after last week's debate, she sees Klobuchar as a good option come caucus time.

"She did do really well and so I was kind of impressed and I kind of wanted to see. I'm here to find out more about her."

After tonight's town hall, the Minnesota Senator is off to the airport to catch the next flight to d-c, where she will be part of the senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Klobuchar says she is not happy with the ground rules.

"This is the first proceeding like this where a president has blocked it so you have zero witnesses and zero documents. He's literally said that people can't come forward. While at his own political rallies, he's said 'hey I have all these witnesses,’" she said.

But will being stuck in the impeachment trial put a damper on her momentum in Iowa? Klobuchar thinks her supporters will keep the ball rolling in her absence.

“That's the best part of grassroots politics is that you always don't have to do it yourself, and this is going to be a sure test of that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
-7° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -7°
Albert Lea
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -15°
several chances for snow this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Austin loses tough road game at Mankato East

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/20

Image

Success is key for Schaeffer boy's basketball

Image

What do people in Rochester think of gun control?

Image

Parenting in the modern era

Image

Klobuchar campaigns in Iowa

Image

Grizzlies use three unanswered goals to defeat Coulee Region

Image

"Blue Monday"

Image

IBM employees spend MLK Day volunteering

Image

Olmsted County awarded for Tobacco 21 effort

Community Events