Sen. Klobuchar energized after endorsement and good debate showing

MASON CITY, Iowa – Supporters and some undecided caucus-goers turned out to see Amy Klobuchar’s town hall in the River City last night. The Minnesota Senator has received some positive attention after a good debate performance and an endorsement by the New York Times.

"We just feel good, we've got a lot of people coming to these things and signing a commit to caucus cards. I am really pleased that I’ve been able to have people get to know me."

After getting some national attention, a lot of Iowans are giving Amy Klobuchar a second look. Jami Backer from Greene says after last week's debate, she sees Klobuchar as a good option come caucus time.

"She did do really well and so I was kind of impressed and I kind of wanted to see. I'm here to find out more about her."

After tonight's town hall, the Minnesota Senator is off to the airport to catch the next flight to d-c, where she will be part of the senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Klobuchar says she is not happy with the ground rules.

"This is the first proceeding like this where a president has blocked it so you have zero witnesses and zero documents. He's literally said that people can't come forward. While at his own political rallies, he's said 'hey I have all these witnesses,’" she said.

But will being stuck in the impeachment trial put a damper on her momentum in Iowa? Klobuchar thinks her supporters will keep the ball rolling in her absence.

“That's the best part of grassroots politics is that you always don't have to do it yourself, and this is going to be a sure test of that."