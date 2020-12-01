Sen. Klobuchar Backs Bipartisan Coronavirus Relief Proposal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A bipartisan group of senators unveiled a new coronavirus relief plan focused on helping state and local governments, as well as small businesses and individuals.

The senators who negotiated the proposal are hoping to break the logjam between Republicans and Democrats. Their proposal includes $160 billion for state and local governments, #288 billion for small business relief, and $180 billion for additional unemployment benefits.

One of the senators involved in negotiations was Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who says this proposal will also help facilitate vaccine distribution across Southeast Minnesota.

"Most importantly for Rochester, it includes distribution of the vaccine," Klobuchar told KIMT News 3. "Some of those vaccines have to get these super-duper cold freezers that probably only Mayo has right now, or the car testing facility in Baudette. But in any case, We've got to get the freezers all over the state and we've got to figure out how it's distributed because it's not just going to parachute down in the middle of Lanesboro."

While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has cast doubt on the deal passing, Senator Klobuchar says the bipartisan group will continue trying to build a larger coalition.