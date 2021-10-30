Sen. Klobuchar advocates for importance of lowering prescription drug costs

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Saturday Senator Amy Klobuchar joined health care advocates in a virtual roundtable focusing on the importance of lowering drug costs.

Senator Klobuchar talked about her efforts to pass a medicare drug negotiation that will give the government power to bring down prescription drug costs. She says they are in this fight because too many Americans are struggling to access their medications.

It's called the Empowering Medicare Seniors to Negotiate Drug Prices Act. Klobuchar calls it a common-sense policy. It has 33 co-sponsors.

“It's the most popular thing to include in this bill to bring down costs for families which I believe is the major intention which brings together the work that we're doing right now in congress,” she emphasizes.

Klobuchar says the policy would save the government hundreds of billions of dollars and benefit 46 million seniors.

“The people that are rationing their drugs, taking less than they're supposed to, are not getting them filled because of the cost,” she explains.

Klobuchar also says though it's our taxpayers that have funded much of the research, prescription drug prices in the U.S. are more than 250 percent of those in other countries.

Klobuchar explains, “In the past five years the cost of Lyrica and Symbicort have increased almost 50 percent. That's just the past five years.”

Pharmaceutical lobbyists have banned medicare from negotiating better prices. According to Klobuchar, this is not a political issue.

“None of this will make the long-term difference that is going to help the people of America without some type of negotiation in place.”

Klobuchar mentions the bill has already passed in the House of Representatives.

Other points mentioned are putting a cap on overall out-of-pocket costs and targeting inflation.

President Biden is also in support of this policy as mentioned in his state of the union address.