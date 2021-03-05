Sen. Klobuchar announces bill limiting toxins is baby food after government report

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Senator Amy Klobuchar is introducing legislation to strictly limit levels of harmful toxins in baby food following a government report found products from leading national brands are "tainted" with dangerous levels of heavy metals.

The Baby Food Safety Act, also sponsored by Senator Tammy Duckworth in the Senate, and Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi and Tony Cárdenas in the house, would also give the FDA increased mechanisms for enforcement of related regulations.

Senator Klobuchar tells KIMT News 3 The Baby Food Safety Act will help ensure children get a healthy start by holding manufacturers accountable.

"With babies, as we know, and Rochester being a big medical town understands this, even small amounts of metals can have an effect on little babies," Senator Klobuchar said. "That's why we introduced this legislation."

Investigators from the House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy say internal documents from four U.S. baby food companies show test results from products with dangerous levels of lead, arsenic, cadmium, and mercury. The report says results showed arsenic levels "up to 91-times" the allowable limit compared to the levels allowed by the FDA in bottled water, and "up to 177 times the lead level."

The subcommittee says three other leading companies refused to cooperate with the investigation, causing additional concern.

In light of the house subcommittee report, the FDA announced Friday it is finalizing what it calls a "comprehensive plan" to reduce levels of toxic elements in foods for babies and young children. Senator Klobuchar says increased involvement from the FDA is a positive development.

"If you just say 'hey industry, regulate yourself, we're okay,' you're not going to have that kind of hammer. So by stepping in and saying they're going to do something, we're in a much better place when it comes to enforcement against companies that aren't following the rules."

The Minnesota senator adds concerned parents should check consumer websites to look into whether baby food brands they may have in their pantries are safe.