Sen. Joni Ernst visits chicken hatchery in Rudd

RUDD, Iowa - U.S. Senator Joni Ernst is touring all 99 Iowa counties in an effort to learn more about the lives of people in the state. This morning, she visited Hoover's Hatchery in Rudd and took a tour of their facilities.
Senator Ernst met with reporters after the tour and talked about the ethanol industry and House Democrat's impeachment inquiry.
Ernst said she was glad that the White House and the EPA were working on a solution on the small refinery wavers that have impacted the ethanol market. In regards to the impeachment inquiry, she said the Senate will handle the matter in a calm and rational way, making sure to look at all the facts.
